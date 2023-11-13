Bryan Adams announces 2024 So Happy It Hurts tour dates

Bryan Adams is spending some more time on the road. The singer just announced new 2024 dates for his So Happy It Hurts tour, this time featuring special guests Dave Stewart's Eurythmics Songbook.

The new leg features 31 dates, kicking off Saturday, January 20, in Billings, Montana. The trek will hit such cities as Austin, Anaheim, Milwaukee, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Newark and more, before wrapping March 20 in Syracuse, New York.

Adams will also be headlining two shows in Mexico — February 6 in Monterrey and February 8 in Mexico City — without Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook.

A ticket presale for all U.S. dates kicks off Tuesday, November 14, at 10 a.m., with the general onsale launching Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at bryanadams.com.

The tour news comes as Bryan is getting ready to release Live at The Royal Albert Hall, a box set featuring recordings of his three-night stand at the famed London venue in 2022, where he performed one of his classic albums in its entirety each night. The set drops December 8 and is available for preorder now.

