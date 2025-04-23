Bryan Adams announces Roll with the Punches North American tour

Bryan Adams is coming to North America this fall.

The rocker just announced dates for the Roll with the Punches tour, named after his upcoming 16th studio album, which is expected out this year.

The tour will first hit Canada starting Sept. 11 in Kamloops, British Columbia, with U.S. dates, featuring Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as special guests, kicking off Oct. 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and running through Nov. 26 in Minneapolis.

“I’m so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll with the Punches Tour,” Adams shares. “We’ll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album.”

A Citi presale kicks off April 29 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting May 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

