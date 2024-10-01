Bush announces 30th anniversary ﻿'Sixteen Stone'﻿ vinyl reissue

By Josh Johnson

Bush has announced a Sixteen Stone vinyl reissue in honor of its upcoming 30th anniversary.

The LP will arrive on Nov. 22 in six different color variants. You can preorder your copy now.

Sixteen Stone, Bush's debut album, was released Dec. 6, 1994. It spawned singles "Glycerine," "Machinehead," "Comedown," "Everything Zen" and "Little Things," and is certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Bush spent the summer on a greatest hits tour. They put out a best-of compilation, Loaded, in 2023.

