By the way, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis gets in the coffee business

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis is the latest coffee entrepreneur.

The rocker just launched a new coffee in a can brand, JOLENE, with his friend Shane Powers, and they've teamed with Live Nation to bring the beverage to venues across the country.

"Shane shouted at me down the sidewalk 'Let’s do something!'" Kiedis shares. "I shouted back 'how 'bout coffee?' He said 'done.' And so began the adventure of putting a high-quality spin on a can of coffee. Now it’s time to put on some aprons and serve the world some delicious coffee. Simple and fun."

JOLENE, described as "a coffee with a pulse, built to move with the rhythm of live entertainment and meet the ambition of those living life to the fullest," will be available in two flavors: Black, described as a "bold cold brew," and White, which is "a smooth oat milk latte."

Music and coffee fans will be able to drink JOLENE at Live Nation amphitheaters across 23 states. It will also be available online and at retailers in New York and Los Angeles.

