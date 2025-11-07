Carlos Santana releases new song 'Velas' with Carín León

Carlos Santana has teamed up with Mexican musician Carín León for a new song called "Velas."

"This song is about something that both God and humans love; it's called romance," Santana says. "Romance is a bridge between humans and God. We all pray for something, to God or the universe."

"What I hope people will feel when they hear this song is that they want to give each other a hug," he adds. "There's so much negativity in the world right now that we need a hug of light."

You can watch the "Velas" video, which features both Santana and León, on YouTube.

Santana will resume his Las Vegas residence on Saturday. The 2025 leg concludes Nov. 16; a 2026 leg kicks off in January.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.