Carlos Santana postpones second show after suffering from dehydration

Carlos Santana has postponed a second show on his Oneness tour following his hospitalization in San Antonio for dehydration.

The 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was supposed to bring the tour to the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas, Wednesday, but his manager has confirmed the show has been postponed.

On Tuesday, Santana’s manager announced that the guitar great “experienced an event” ahead of his Tuesday show in San Antonio and was taken to the hospital. After being diagnosed with dehydration, the show was postponed “out of an abundance of caution," although his manager noted Santana was “doing well.”

The next show on Santana's Oneness tour is scheduled for Friday in Thackerville, Oklahoma. A complete list of dates can be found at Santana.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.