Carlos Santana’s musical legacy to be explored in new retrospective book

Carlos Santana's legendary musical career is being explored in a new retrospective book.

Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender will feature never-before-seen and rare photos, as well as pieces from the rocker's personal archives, giving fans insight into his 50-year career.

Highlights of the book include a foldout of Santana’s favorite guitars, as well as reproductions of iconic albums and a complete catalog of performances ranging from 1968 to 2025. There's also tour memorabilia, personal art, correspondence and more.

The book features text from interviews with producer Clive Davis, former Santana band members and collaborators like Rob Thomas, Narada Michael Walden and Santana's wife, Cindy Blackman Santana. Carlos also contributed his own insights to the book, which features a foreword by his good friend and fellow musician Taj Mahal.

Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender, by Jeff Tamarkin, will be released May 27. There will also be a deluxe and a limited collector's edition, signed by Santana, coming this summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.