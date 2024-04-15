CBS to rebroadcast Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden following fan uproar

Courtesy of CBS

By Jill Lances

Billy Joel fans will now have another chance to catch his CBS special, Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden.

Fans were in an uproar after its original airing on Sunday, April 14, was not only delayed due to coverage of the Masters Tournament, but was cut short for local news programming, right in the middle of Joel’s signature tune, “Piano Man.”
CBS has announced that “due to overwhelming demand from his legion of fans” it is rebroadcasting the special in its entirety on Friday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET.
“A network programming timing error ended last night’s Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones,” CBS said in a statement. “We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song.”

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden was a taped performance of Billy’s 100th residency show at the iconic New York venue. Joel’s due to wrap the residency on July 25, following his 150th show at MSG.

If you would like to watch the concert in its entirety, you may watch it here: Billy Joel: The 100th- Live at Madison Square Garden

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!