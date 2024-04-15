CBS to rebroadcast Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden following fan uproar

Billy Joel fans will now have another chance to catch his CBS special, Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden.
Daaaang @CBS you didn’t have to do the piano man Billy Joel like that.— Sid Kingsley (@SidKingsley) April 15, 2024
He was just getting to the good part. pic.twitter.com/NoYpno5vdP
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden was a taped performance of Billy’s 100th residency show at the iconic New York venue. Joel’s due to wrap the residency on July 25, following his 150th show at MSG.
A Billy Joel special on CBS and Paramount+ will air again after it was cut off in the middle of the singer's performance of "Piano Man." https://t.co/oRMiNWYwuW— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 15, 2024
If you would like to watch the concert in its entirety, you may watch it here: Billy Joel: The 100th- Live at Madison Square Garden
