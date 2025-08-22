Cheap Trick drops first single from upcoming new album, 'All Washed Up'

Cheap Trick is back with new music.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to release their 21st album, All Washed Up, on Nov. 14 and have dropped the record's first single, "Twelve Gates." Bassist Tom Petersson calls it "one of our best yet."

"I really love how this song came out," he adds. "It's one of my favorites on the album."

"Twelve Gates" is now available, with an accompanying animated video on YouTube.

All Washed Up, Cheap Trick's first album since 2021's In Another World, will be released digitally, on CD and on black vinyl. There will also be an orange marble variant, limited to 1,000 copies, sold through the band's website. All formats are available for preorder now.

Cheap Trick is currently on tour and is set to play Salem, Oregon, on Thursday. They have dates confirmed through Dec. 7 in Waukee, Iowa. A complete schedule can be found at CheapTrick.com.

Here is the track list for All Washed Up:

"All Washed Up"

"All Wrong Long Gone"

"The Riff That Won't Quit"

"Bet It All"

"The Best Thing"

"Twelve Gates"

"Bad Blood"

"Dancing With The Band"

"Love Gone"

"A Long Way To Worcester"

"Wham Boom Bang"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.