Cheap Trick releases ‘The Riff That Won’t Quit’ off upcoming album, All Washed Up

Cheap Trick has shared another track off their upcoming album, All Washed Up, which drops Nov. 14.

The latest is "The Riff That Won't Quit," which is available now via digital outlets. It is the second track released from the album, following "Twelve Gates."

All Washed Up, Cheap Trick's first album since 2021's In Another World, will be released digitally, on CD and on black vinyl. There will also be an orange marble variant, limited to 1,000 copies, sold through the band's website. All formats are available for preorder now.

Cheap Trick is currently on tour and is set to play Rockin’ in Paradise with Styx & Friends on Saturday in Miramar, Florida. They'll then play Oxford, Alabama, on Sunday.

A complete list of dates can be found at CheapTrick.com.

