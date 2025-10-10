Cheap Trick releases ‘The Riff That Won’t Quit’ off upcoming album, All Washed Up

Cover art for Cheap Trick's 'All Washed Up'/ BMG
By Jill Lances

Cheap Trick has shared another track off their upcoming album, All Washed Up, which drops Nov. 14.

The latest is "The Riff That Won't Quit," which is available now via digital outlets. It is the second track released from the album, following "Twelve Gates."

All Washed Up, Cheap Trick's first album since 2021's In Another World, will be released digitally, on CD and on black vinyl. There will also be an orange marble variant, limited to 1,000 copies, sold through the band's website. All formats are available for preorder now.

Cheap Trick is currently on tour and is set to play Rockin’ in Paradise with Styx & Friends on Saturday in Miramar, Florida. They'll then play Oxford, Alabama, on Sunday.

A complete list of dates can be found at CheapTrick.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!