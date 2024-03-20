'Chicago & Friends in Concert' coming to theaters in April

The music of Chicago will be hitting the big screen next month.

The film Chicago & Friends in Concert will debut in select theaters on April 18, giving fans a chance to enjoy the band's two guest-filled concerts that were recorded at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, last November.

The show featured guest appearances by such artists as Steve Vai, Chris Daughtry, Robin Thicke, Robert Randolph and more. The performances were a celebration of the 55th anniversary of the band's debut album, Chicago Transit Authority, and had them playing songs from the album, as well as other greatest hits and unplugged versions of classic tunes.

“This concert film is a unique approach to any of our previous live performances,” Chicago founding member Lee Loughnane shares. “It was very interesting to work with each guest and experience their interpretations of our music.”

Tickets and showtimes can be found at chicagoandfriendsintheatres.com.

