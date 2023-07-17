Chicago to headline two New Jersey concerts for 'Decades Rock Live' special

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Chicago is set to headline two new shows that will be filmed for the concert TV special Decades Rock Live, which teams classic bands with some of today's biggest artists.

The concerts, billed as Chicago & Friends, are happening November 17 and 18 at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. They'll feature special guests Chris Daughtry, Robin Thicke, and Steve Vai, who'll pay tribute to the band's original lead guitarist Terry Kath, with more guests to be added.

The concerts will have the band celebrating the 55th anniversary of their debut, Chicago Transit Authority, with a set featuring tunes from the classic album as well as some of their greatest hits. The planned Decades Rock Live special is expected to air sometime in December.

"We're looking forward to working with Barry Summers, our producer on this concert film, and celebrating Chicago's 55th Anniversary of our debut album Chicago Transit Authority, with our fans in Atlantic City that will be filmed over two nights," Chicago cofounder and keyboardist Robert Lamm shares. "We'll be performing a set list of songs exclusively for these two shows, and we're very excited to be performing with some special guests, all captured on film."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

