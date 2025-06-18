Chicago to release expanded version of 'Chicago IX' greatest hits collection

Chicago is set to release an expanded version of their greatest hits collection, Chicago IX, to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The original collection of 11 songs was released in 1975 and featured Chicago hits from 1969 to 1974, including such songs as "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday in the Park" and "If You Leave Me Now." It went to #1, spent 72 weeks on the Billboard 200 and became one of the band's bestselling albums.

The new expanded edition adds 10 Chicago hits that were released through 1980. They include songs like "Baby What a Big Surprise," "Street Player" and "Thunder and Lightning."

Chicago IX: Greatest Hits Expanded, which features a new cover in gold in honor of the album's 50th anniversary, will be released on CD and two-LP black vinyl. It is available for preorder now.

Chicago is set to launch a new North American tour on Wednesday in Dubuque, Iowa, with dates confirmed through Nov. 16 in Brookings, South Dakota. A complete list of dates can be found at ChicagoBand.com.

