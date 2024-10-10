Chicago to return to the Venetian in Las Vegas next year

Chicago has announced nine new shows at The Venetian Theatre, running from Feb. 28 to March 15.

This will be Chicago’s eighth year headlining a residency at The Venetian. In 2024 they played their 50th show there, making it the longest running residency in the venue’s history.

Various presales kick off Oct. 15, with tickets going on sale to the general public Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

Chicago is set to return to the road on Oct. 22 with a show in Nashville, and they have 2024 dates booked through Nov. 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A complete list of dates can be found at chicagotheband.com.

