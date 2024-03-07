Chicago sets record with 50th Las Vegas residency show at The Venetian

Chicago has been playing The Venetian for the past seven years and has sold more than 80,000 tickets. The new milestone was marked with a plaque that was presented to them onstage, along with a custom cake by Cake Boss's Buddy Valastro's Carlo's Bake Shop.
Chicago is getting ready to wrap their Vegas residency for 2024. They'll play shows on March 8 and 9. They then hit the road starting May 15 in La Vista, Nebraska, and have dates booked with Earth, Wind & Fire starting July 19 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at chicagotheband.com.
