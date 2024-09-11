“Childless Dog Lady” Stevie Nicks shares new election-themed message inspired by Taylor Swift

Stevie Nicks appears to have been inspired by Taylor Swift's recent social media post endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

The Fleetwood Mac singer has shared her own thoughts on the upcoming election, posting a photo that mirrored Taylor’s photo with her cat, except Stevie is posing with her dog.

"As my friend @taylorswift so eloquently stated, now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs," Stevie shared.

While Stevie didn’t outright endorse any candidate in her post, she urged her followers to make their voices heard.

“Only 54 days left until the election," she wrote. "Make sure you are registered to vote! Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do.”

And like Taylor, who signed her post "Childless Cat Lady," Stevie signed hers "Childless Dog Lady." Both are references to past comments made by Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

Stevie and Taylor have been supporters of each other for years. Back in July, during her show in Dublin that Stevie attended, Taylor called the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer "a hero of mine," then performed her song "Clara Bow" off The Tortured Poets Department, which name-checks Stevie in the lyrics.

Stevie showed her appreciation for the song by writing a poem, "For T - and me ...," that's included in The Tortured Poets Department.

