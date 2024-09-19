'Chris Stein: Under a Rock' photo exhibit opening in New York

As a photographer, Stein captured images of the early New York punk scene, and the exhibit, Chris Stein: Under a Rock, features photos of iconic artists like Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, the Romanes, Patti Smith, artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and more.
The exhibit, put on in collaboration with the Morrison Hotel Gallery, will be open to the public starting Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. After that it will be open every Thursday through Sunday.
Under a Rock is also the name of Stein's recently released memoir, which was published in June.
