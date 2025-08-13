Chrissie Hynde teams with famous friends for new album 'Duets Special'

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has recruited some of her famous friends for a new solo album, Duets Special, dropping Oct. 17.

The album features Chrissie collaborating with artists like Blondie’s Debbie Harry, The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, Garbage’s Shirley Manson, The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, the late Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, k.d. lang, Lucinda Williams, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, Julian Lennon and more.

Hynde is offering up the first preview of the record with the digital release of the classic "Always on My Mind," featuring Rufus Wainwright.

"I never thought about doing a Duets album before. I think the idea came about in 2023," Chrissie shares. "I was talking to Jörn (Weisbrodt), Rufus Wainwright's husband, on the phone. I think we were recommending novels to each other, and for some reason, I said 'Hey, maybe Rufus and I should do something,' and quickly scribbled out 10 songs off the top of my head."

She adds, "So Jörn asked Rufus, who was up for it, and that’s how it started. A spontaneous and what I thought would be a fun thing."

Duets Special, Hynde's fourth solo album and the first since 2021's Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, will be released digitally, and on black vinyl and CD. It is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for the album:

"Me & Mrs Jones" (feat. k.d. lang)

"Can't Help Falling In Love" (feat. Mark Lanegan)

"Sway (feat. Lucinda Williams)

"Dolphins" (feat. Dave Gahan)

"First of the Gang to Die" (feat. Cat Power)

"Always on My Mind" (feat. Rufus Wainwright)

"Every Little Bit Hurts" (feat. Carleen Anderson)

"I'm Not in Love" (feat. Brandon Flowers)

"It's Only Love (feat. Julian Lennon)

"Try to Sleep" (feat. Debbie Harry)

"County Line" (feat. Alan Sparhawk)

"Love Letters" (feat. Shirley Manson)

"(You're My) Soul And Inspiration" (feat. Dan Auerbach)

