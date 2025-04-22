Cities with the most expensive homes in the Oklahoma City metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Oklahoma City metro area using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $359,741 in March, 1.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of April 17, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate

sits at 6.83%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

#30. Noble, OK

- Typical home value: $202,253

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +46.2%

#29. Wayne, OK

- Typical home value: $209,774

- 1-year price change: +2.8%

- 5-year price change: +54.6%

#28. Ninnekah, OK

- Typical home value: $210,714

- 1-year price change: +6.0%

- 5-year price change: +51.8%

#27. Moore, OK

- Typical home value: $217,471

- 1-year price change: +2.8%

- 5-year price change: +42.7%

#26. Purcell, OK

- Typical home value: $218,213

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: +50.2%

#25. Guthrie, OK

- Typical home value: $224,182

- 1-year price change: +0.0%

- 5-year price change: +34.2%

#24. Union City, OK

- Typical home value: $226,062

- 1-year price change: +5.9%

- 5-year price change: +41.4%

#23. Slaughterville, OK

- Typical home value: $227,847

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +39.3%

#22. Pocasset, OK

- Typical home value: $233,116

- 1-year price change: +6.9%

- 5-year price change: +42.8%

#21. Harrah, OK

- Typical home value: $234,211

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: +46.3%

#20. Okarche, OK

- Typical home value: $241,094

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +26.7%

#19. Norman, OK

- Typical home value: $255,546

- 1-year price change: +3.2%

- 5-year price change: +42.2%

#18. Mulhall, OK

- Typical home value: $257,111

- 1-year price change: -0.3%

- 5-year price change: +59.3%

#17. Luther, OK

- Typical home value: $264,984

- 1-year price change: +4.2%

- 5-year price change: +55.6%

#16. Yukon, OK

- Typical home value: $266,264

- 1-year price change: +2.1%

- 5-year price change: +42.7%

#15. Mustang, OK

- Typical home value: $270,159

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: +43.4%

#14. Washington, OK

- Typical home value: $273,461

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +48.5%

#13. Cole, OK

- Typical home value: $281,412

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +51.5%

#12. Forest Park, OK

- Typical home value: $288,172

- 1-year price change: +1.5%

- 5-year price change: +34.5%

#11. Newcastle, OK

- Typical home value: $290,808

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +37.9%

#10. Choctaw, OK

- Typical home value: $293,908

- 1-year price change: +2.7%

- 5-year price change: +41.6%

#9. Blanchard, OK

- Typical home value: $306,345

- 1-year price change: +4.0%

- 5-year price change: +50.3%

#8. Cashion, OK

- Typical home value: $308,849

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +39.6%

#7. Tuttle, OK

- Typical home value: $313,452

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.3%

#6. Piedmont, OK

- Typical home value: $330,371

- 1-year price change: +4.2%

- 5-year price change: +42.7%

#5. Edmond, OK

- Typical home value: $343,336

- 1-year price change: +0.9%

- 5-year price change: +37.0%

#4. Jones, OK

- Typical home value: $348,892

- 1-year price change: +4.2%

- 5-year price change: +46.4%

#3. Cedar Valley, OK

- Typical home value: $355,939

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +33.6%

#2. Goldsby, OK

- Typical home value: $417,511

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +46.0%

#1. Nichols Hills, OK

- Typical home value: $942,749

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +27.3%

