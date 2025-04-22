Cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $359,741 in March, 1.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of April 17, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.83%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of March 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Oklahoma

#1. Oklahoma City, OK: 15

#2. Tulsa, OK: 6

#3. Lawton, OK: 2

#4. Durant, OK: 1

#4. Duncan, OK: 1

#4. Ardmore, OK: 1

#4. Miami, OK: 1

#30. Mustang

- Typical home value: $270,159

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: +43.4%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#29. Medicine Park

- Typical home value: $270,711

- 1-year price change: +5.2%

- 5-year price change: +54.9%

- Metro area: Lawton, OK

#28. Collinsville

- Typical home value: $271,624

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +45.7%

- Metro area: Tulsa, OK

#27. Foster

- Typical home value: $273,430

- 1-year price change: +5.9%

- 5-year price change: +82.8%

- Metro area: Duncan, OK

#26. Washington

- Typical home value: $273,461

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +48.5%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#25. Elgin

- Typical home value: $274,602

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +39.1%

- Metro area: Lawton, OK

#24. Grove

- Typical home value: $276,597

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +59.1%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#23. Broken Arrow

- Typical home value: $278,474

- 1-year price change: +2.7%

- 5-year price change: +45.0%

- Metro area: Tulsa, OK

#22. Oologah

- Typical home value: $279,223

- 1-year price change: +4.2%

- 5-year price change: +47.7%

- Metro area: Tulsa, OK

#21. Cole

- Typical home value: $281,412

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +51.5%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#20. Springer

- Typical home value: $284,372

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +63.2%

- Metro area: Ardmore, OK

#19. Forest Park

- Typical home value: $288,172

- 1-year price change: +1.5%

- 5-year price change: +34.5%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#18. Newcastle

- Typical home value: $290,808

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +37.9%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#17. Choctaw

- Typical home value: $293,908

- 1-year price change: +2.7%

- 5-year price change: +41.6%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#16. Bennington

- Typical home value: $296,090

- 1-year price change: +6.9%

- 5-year price change: +88.1%

- Metro area: Durant, OK

#15. Owasso

- Typical home value: $306,064

- 1-year price change: +2.3%

- 5-year price change: +43.6%

- Metro area: Tulsa, OK

#14. Blanchard

- Typical home value: $306,345

- 1-year price change: +4.0%

- 5-year price change: +50.3%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#13. Cashion

- Typical home value: $308,849

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +39.6%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#12. Tuttle

- Typical home value: $313,452

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.3%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#11. Broken Bow

- Typical home value: $316,925

- 1-year price change: -6.0%

- 5-year price change: +57.0%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#10. Bixby

- Typical home value: $317,154

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +37.3%

- Metro area: Tulsa, OK

#9. Piedmont

- Typical home value: $330,371

- 1-year price change: +4.2%

- 5-year price change: +42.7%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#8. Afton

- Typical home value: $333,826

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +59.0%

- Metro area: Miami, OK

#7. Jenks

- Typical home value: $338,541

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +38.4%

- Metro area: Tulsa, OK

#6. Edmond

- Typical home value: $343,336

- 1-year price change: +0.9%

- 5-year price change: +37.0%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#5. Jones

- Typical home value: $348,892

- 1-year price change: +4.2%

- 5-year price change: +46.4%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#4. Cedar Valley

- Typical home value: $355,939

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +33.6%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#3. Cleora

- Typical home value: $377,422

- 1-year price change: +5.2%

- 5-year price change: +54.1%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#2. Goldsby

- Typical home value: $417,511

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +46.0%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

#1. Nichols Hills

- Typical home value: $942,749

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +27.3%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City, OK

