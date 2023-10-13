Classic live performance of Bob Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up” gets first YouTube release

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

A legendary live performance of Bob Marley & The Wailers' classic "Get Up, Stand Up" is now available on YouTube for the first time.

The performance was recorded in 1973 at the Sundown Theatre in Edmonton, North London, and up until now was only available as a bootleg.

The performance will be featured on the upcoming 50th anniversary reissue of Marley & The Wailers' album Catch A Fire, which drops November 3. It will feature the original album, the 10-song Live From The Paris Theatre, London recording and Sessions, an album of alternative and extended takes, as well as instrumental Jamaican versions of Catch A Fire songs. It is available for preorder now.

"Get Up, Stand Up," written by Marley and Peter Tosh, appeared on the 1973 Wailers album Burnin', which is celebrating its 50th anniversary October 19.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!