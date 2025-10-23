Coldest Octobers in Oklahoma since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Octobers in Oklahoma since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. October 2019
- Average temperature: 57.4°F
- Monthly high temperature: 70°F
- Monthly low temperature: 44.8°F
- Total precipitation: 4.75"

#9. October 1913
- Average temperature: 57.3°F
- Monthly high temperature: 69.2°F
- Monthly low temperature: 45.4°F
- Total precipitation: 2.77"

#8. October 1906
- Average temperature: 57.2°F
- Monthly high temperature: 70.5°F
- Monthly low temperature: 43.9°F
- Total precipitation: 2.2"

#7. October 2002
- Average temperature: 56.6°F
- Monthly high temperature: 65.6°F
- Monthly low temperature: 47.5°F
- Total precipitation: 5.11"

#6. October 1923
- Average temperature: 56.5°F
- Monthly high temperature: 65.1°F
- Monthly low temperature: 47.9°F
- Total precipitation: 8.73"

#5. October 1917
- Average temperature: 56.1°F
- Monthly high temperature: 72.4°F
- Monthly low temperature: 39.8°F
- Total precipitation: 0.17"

#4. October 1895
- Average temperature: 56°F
- Monthly high temperature: 70.1°F
- Monthly low temperature: 41.8°F
- Total precipitation: 1.54"

#2. October 2009 (tie)
- Average temperature: 54.8°F
- Monthly high temperature: 64.6°F
- Monthly low temperature: 45°F
- Total precipitation: 6.96"

#2. October 1976 (tie)
- Average temperature: 54.8°F
- Monthly high temperature: 67.8°F
- Monthly low temperature: 41.9°F
- Total precipitation: 2.95"

#1. October 1925
- Average temperature: 54.6°F
- Monthly high temperature: 65.1°F
- Monthly low temperature: 44.1°F
- Total precipitation: 2.8"

