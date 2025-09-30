Coldest Septembers in Oklahoma since 1895

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Septembers in Oklahoma since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. September 2006
- Average temperature: 69.3°F
- Monthly high temperature: 82.7°F
- Monthly low temperature: 56°F
- Total precipitation: 2.41"

#9. September 1949
- Average temperature: 69.2°F
- Monthly high temperature: 81.8°F
- Monthly low temperature: 56.6°F
- Total precipitation: 3.75"

#8. September 1996
- Average temperature: 69.1°F
- Monthly high temperature: 80.1°F
- Monthly low temperature: 58.1°F
- Total precipitation: 5.86"

#6. September 2003 (tie)
- Average temperature: 69°F
- Monthly high temperature: 80.4°F
- Monthly low temperature: 57.6°F
- Total precipitation: 3.08"

#6. September 1967 (tie)
- Average temperature: 69°F
- Monthly high temperature: 80.3°F
- Monthly low temperature: 57.6°F
- Total precipitation: 5.16"

#5. September 1975
- Average temperature: 68.6°F
- Monthly high temperature: 81.4°F
- Monthly low temperature: 55.8°F
- Total precipitation: 2.38"

#4. September 1989
- Average temperature: 68.1°F
- Monthly high temperature: 80°F
- Monthly low temperature: 56.2°F
- Total precipitation: 4.59"

#3. September 1918
- Average temperature: 67.7°F
- Monthly high temperature: 81.3°F
- Monthly low temperature: 54.1°F
- Total precipitation: 3.49"

#2. September 1902
- Average temperature: 67.6°F
- Monthly high temperature: 80.8°F
- Monthly low temperature: 54.4°F
- Total precipitation: 5.26"

#1. September 1974
- Average temperature: 64.7°F
- Monthly high temperature: 75.4°F
- Monthly low temperature: 54°F
- Total precipitation: 6.24"

