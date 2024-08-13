Concert celebrating Bruce Springsteen’s 'Nebraska' streaming on PBS Passport

Columbia Records

By Jill Lances

Last year a group of artists paid tribute to Bruce Springsteen's classic solo album Nebraska at a show in Nashville, and if you weren't able to catch it, you now have a chance to see what you missed.

Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska: A Celebration in Words and Music is now streaming on PBS Passport, giving fans a chance to experience the Sept. 19, 2023, concert that features performances of the album's songs and spoken word storytelling. Artists who took part in the concert included Emmylou HarrisLyle LovettThe Lumineers, Eric ChurchLucinda Williams and Noah Kahan.

Warren Zanes, who wrote the book about the album, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, hosted the event. His book is now being turned into a movie, which will star The Bear's Jeremy Allen White as The Boss.

Released Sept. 30, 1982, Nebraska featured 10 acoustic songs that Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. Those songs include "Atlantic City," "Reason to Believe" and "Johnny 99." Springsteen had planned to rerecord the songs with the E Street Band but instead opted to release them as a solo acoustic record.

Nebraska was a critical darling, was a top-10 hit for The Boss and has been included on several lists of the greatest albums of all time.

