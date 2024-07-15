Country Grohl? HARDY wants to collaborate with Foo Fighters frontman

DAVE GROHL, JIMMY KIMMEL ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Could Dave Grohl be the latest artist to go country? Maybe, if HARDY has his way.

Speaking with Billboard, the country star names the Foo Fighters frontman as a dream collaborator.

"I don't even know if he even knows I exist, but he would be cool," HARDY says. "Dave Grohl is definitely No. 1."

Grohl has crossed over into the country world on a few occasions, including performing live with Shania Twain at the 2023 Austin City Limits festival and collaborating with Zac Brown on Foo Fighters' 2014 Sonic Highways album.

HARDY, meanwhile, just released what he calls his debut rock album, Quit!! It includes collaborations with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, and references Nickelback with the single "ROCKSTAR."

"To meet people that like who truly influenced the s*** out of me growing up and then to become friends with them, it's a very cool thing," HARDY says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!