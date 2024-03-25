Courtney Love to host new UK radio show, ﻿'Women'

Courtney Love is hosting a new show on BBC Radio 6.

Titled Women, the eight-episode series will find the Hole frontwoman embarking on an "intimate and unfiltered, era by era journey through her life and the music that made her." She'll also tell stories about her late husband, Kurt Cobain, the attempt to "creatively matchmake Stevie Nicks and Billy Corgan," and "hanging out with Debbie Harry at a Limp Bizkit album launch at the Playboy Mansion."

Joining Love on Women will be writer Rob Harvilla, who also hosts the podcast 60 Songs That Explain the 90s. Love memorably guested on the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" episode, during which she debuted Cobain's previously unpublished early lyrics for the era-defining hit.

Women will broadcast in two parts from April 8-11 and April 15-18, and will be available via BBC Sounds. In between, BBC Radio 6 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hole's 1994 album, Live Through This, on April 12.

