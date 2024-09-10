Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young releasing recording of 1969 Fillmore East concert in October

Back in April, Neil Young revealed in a post on his Neil Young Archives site that a live album featuring an early concert by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young was in the works, and now we have more details about the release.
Live At The Fillmore East, 1969 will be released Oct. 25, featuring a newly discovered multiple-track recording of CSNY's Sept. 20, 1969, show at the Fillmore East in New York. The concert took place a month after their second-ever show together at Woodstock. It includes performances of future CSNY classics "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," "Guinnevere" and "Our House," as well as the Young track "Down By The River."
The first performance released from the album is a previously unreleased live recording of "Helplessly Hoping," which is available now via digital outlets.
Live At The Fillmore East, 1969 will be released on two-LP vinyl and CD and is available for preorder now. There will also be a special clear vinyl edition, sold exclusively at retailers.
