The Damned founding guitarist Brian James dead at 70

Brian James, founding guitarist of the influential English punk band The Damned, has died. He was 70.

A post to his Facebook Thursday reads, "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of one of the true pioneers of music, guitarist, songwriter, and true gentleman, Brian James."

The Damned formed in the mid-'70s with James, vocalist Dave Vanian, bassist Raymond "Captain Sensible" Burns and drummer Christopher "Rat Scabies" Millar. Their debut single "New Rose" was considered to be the first official U.K. punk single upon its release in 1976.

"The riffmeister, Brian has gone," Burns says. "That final act that happens to us all, for most is a sad and miserable affair but while it's truly awful our mate has been taken I prefer to celebrate the life.. and WHAT A LIFE Brian James had!"

James left the group in 1978, and toured in Iggy Pop's live band in 1979 alongside Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock.

"Sad news today about Brian James' untimely passing," Matlock says. "Great memories of touring the States together on Iggy's '79 tour where he brought the house down every night with his solo on 'Set 'em up Joe.'"

James returned to The Damned in 1988 and played with them until 1991. He reunited with the band again in 2022.

The current incarnation of The Damned, which features the three other founding members, plan to dedicate their performance Friday in Brazil to James.

