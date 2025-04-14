Darryl Hannah says Trump administration tried to 'mess' with Neil Young’s US citizenship application

Neil Young's wife, actress Daryl Hannah, believes that the rocker's application for U.S. citizenship was purposely held up by President Donald Trump's previous administration.

Young applied to become a U.S. citizen in 2019. Hannah tells the BBC, "They tried every trick in the book to mess him up, and made him keep coming back to be re-interviewed and re-interviewed. It's ridiculous [because] he's been living in America and paying taxes here since he was in his 20s."

Young, who was born in Canada, eventually became a citizen in 2020.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer recently expressed fear that he may not be let back into the country if he says anything bad about Trump while on his upcoming European tour. Hannah, who directed the new Young documentary Coastal, doesn't really think her hubby is in much danger.

"They've been detaining people who have green cards or visas — which is hideous and horrifying — but they have not, so far, been refusing to let American citizens back in the country, so I don't think that's going to happen."

Coastal hits theaters for one night only on Thursday. Tickets are on sale now.

Young's love earth tour with his band The Chrome Hearts kicks off June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden. It hits the U.S. Aug. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, wrapping with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.