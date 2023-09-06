Date announced for 2023 Bowl for Ronnie bowling tournament

Metal Masters Tour 2008, Mountain View CA Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Bowl for Ronnie is returning in 2023.

The annual bowling tournament, held in honor of the late Ronnie James Dio, will take place this year on November 16 at PINZ Bowling center in Studio City, California.

The lineup of celebrity bowlers has yet to be announced, but past participants include Dave Grohl, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler and ex-Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler.

Bowl for Ronnie benefits the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, which raises money for cancer prevention and research. Last year's event raised $70,000.

Dio died of stomach cancer in 2010 at age 67.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

