Dave Edmunds’ singles revisited in new box set coming this fall

By Jill Lances
Welsh rocker Dave Edmunds is revisiting his time with Swan Song records with a new box set coming this fall.

Swan Songs: The Singles 1976–1981, out Oct. 27, will feature 39 songs, made up of both the A and B sides of his released singles during that time period.

Tracks on the album have all been remastered and include such tunes as “Here Comes The Weekend,” which was cowritten with Nick Lowe; covers of John Fogerty’s “Almost Saturday Night” and Bob Seger’s "Get Out of Denver”; “Queen of Hearts,” a track made famous by Juice Newton; “Bad Is Bad,” which later became a hit for Huey Lewis & the News; and “Girls Talk,” written by Elvis Costello.

Swan Songs: The Singles 1976–1981 will be released as two-LP and two-CD sets. It is available for preorder now.

