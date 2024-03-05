Dave Grohl announces new signature Epiphone guitar

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl has teamed up with Epiphone for a new signature guitar.

The Dave Grohl DG-335 combines elements of the Gibson ES-335 and Trini Lopez guitars, and comes in the same pelham blue finish that anyone who's seen Foo Fighters live will recognize.

You can order yours now for $1,299 via Epiphone.com.

Grohl will be rocking his own DG-335 on Foo Fighters' upcoming U.S. tour, which will begin in May with a run of one-off headlining shows and festival sets. It will then hit stadiums in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!