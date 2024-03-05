Dave Grohl announces new signature Epiphone guitar

Dave Grohl has teamed up with Epiphone for a new signature guitar.

The Dave Grohl DG-335 combines elements of the Gibson ES-335 and Trini Lopez guitars, and comes in the same pelham blue finish that anyone who's seen Foo Fighters live will recognize.

You can order yours now for $1,299 via Epiphone.com.

Grohl will be rocking his own DG-335 on Foo Fighters' upcoming U.S. tour, which will begin in May with a run of one-off headlining shows and festival sets. It will then hit stadiums in July.

