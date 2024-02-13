Dave Grohl cooks barbecue for people in need during Super Bowl Sunday

By Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl spent Super Bowl Sunday being a super help in the community.

During game day, the Foo Fighters frontman volunteered with the California organization Hope the Mission to cook barbecue for people experiencing homelessness.

Hope the Mission has shared multiple Instagram posts thanking Grohl and his Backbeat catering company for  their 24-hour cooking effort.

"There goes our hero!" one post's caption reads. "#Davegrohl did it again, pulled a 24+ hour shift with the Backbeat Barbecue team to provide meals for our participants BUT this time he set a personal record of cooking 100 pork butts which equates to 1,800 meals."

"We're blown away by Dave and the Backbeat Barbecue Teams dedication to helping those in need," the post continues. "We hope you are as inspired as us!"

Grohl previously collaborated with Hope the Mission to help feed people during the 2023 Southern California winter storm. He also brought his barbecue skills across the planet when he cooked for Australians in need in during Foo Fighters' tour Down Under in December.

