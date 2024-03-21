Dave Grohl debuts original song in honor of QotSA's Josh Homme during benefit concert

ABC/Travis Bell; Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl performed at Josh Homme's Sweet Stuff Foundation benefit concert on Wednesday, March 20, in Los Angeles and debuted a new song that he wrote about his friendship with the Queens of the Stone Age frontman.

In fan-filmed video of the set, Grohl began by saying he wasn't sure what to play for the show and that he even spent days trying to learn the Doja Cat song "Paint the Town Red." Eventually, he gave up on that idea. "There are so many lyrics to that song," he quipped, before deciding to come up with an original tune.

"I did something that's maybe considered really, really uncool," Grohl told the crowd. "I wrote a song that's really genuine and earnest about my friend Josh ... I thought, 'I'm gonna write a song about him and embarrass him in front of all of his friends.'"

While the lyrics don't mention a Them Crooked Vultures reunion — which Homme recently said is "Dave's job" to get together — Grohl sings, "Whatever you need, I've got you, man."

The Sweet Stuff Foundation assists musicians and other members of the recording industry dealing with illness or disability. Wednesday's concert also featured performances by Beck, St. Vincent, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, The Kills, Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes, QotSA members Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman.

You can check out highlights from the night via QotSA's Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

