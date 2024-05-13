Dave Grohl pretends to shred "Eruption" with help from Wolfgang Van Halen

Foo Fighters covered Van Halen’s “Eruption” during their headlining set at Florida’s Welcome to Rockville festival on Saturday, May 11. Or, more accurately, Foo Fighters pretended to cover Van Halen’s “Eruption” during Welcome to Rockville.

In the middle of the show, frontman Dave Grohl bemoaned that he doesn't get to play guitar solos during Foos concerts.

"You know who never gets a f****** solo?" Grohl asked the crowd. "Me, godd*****!"

To remedy this very serious problem, Grohl started shredding the iconic Van Halen "Eruption" instrumental, mimicking the late Eddie Van Halen's signature tapping technique. However, it was soon revealed on the big screen behind the Foos that it was actually Eddie's son and Mammoth WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen playing the solo backstage.

"Pulled a prank on the @welcometorockville crowd with Dave and the Foos last night," Wolf writes in an Instagram post alongside footage of the moment. "Good times. Stoked to rock some shows with them this summer!"

Mammoth WVH will be opening a number of dates on Foo Fighters' upcoming summer stadium tour, which kicks off in July.

In other Welcome to Rockville happenings, Limp Bizkit performed their cover of The Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes” alongside Jelly Roll.

