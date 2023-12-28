Dave Grohl's beer bong & hash-hiding drawings raise over $14,000

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Two drawings by Dave Grohl raised over $14,000 for charity.

As previously reported, the pieces are called "How to Make a DIY Beer Bong" and "How to Sneak Hash into a Concert," both of which illustrate exactly what its title promises. Grohl created the drawings backstage before Foo Fighters' headlining set at New Jersey's Sea.Hear.Now festival in September and was inspired by the event's "prohibited items" signs.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to various local charities. "Beer Bong" brought in $7,301, while the winning bidder for "How to Sneak Hash" paid $6,851.

In between making drawings for charity, Grohl had a busy 2023 releasing and touring behind a new Foo Fighters album, But Here We Are. The band's 2024 schedule includes a U.S. stadium tour, which launches in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!