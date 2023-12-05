Dave Mason announces dates for the 2024 Traffic Jam tour

Dave Mason is hitting the road. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, best known for his work with Traffic, just announced dates for his 2024 Traffic Jam tour, which kicks off February 29 in Tallahassee, Florida, and wraps April 13 in San Antonio, Texas.

The tour, which features dates with Pat Travers, Jimmy Hall, The Outlaws and Jefferson Starship, will have Mason performing fan favorites, deep cuts from Traffic and more.

A complete list of tour dates, along with ticket information, can be found at davemasonmusic.com.

The tour news comes just weeks after Mason released a new version of the Traffic classic "Dear Mr. Fantasy," featuring guitar great Joe Bonamassa.

"'Dear Mr. Fantasy' has been a favorite song of mine since its release in 1967," Mason shared. "I’ve played it live for years in a number of different arrangements. As I’ve often said, there are no old songs, just good songs, and 'Dear Mr. Fantasy,' in my mind, is one of the finest examples around."

You can listen to "Dear Mr. Fantasy" now via streaming services or watch the video on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.