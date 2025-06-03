Dave Mason cancels tour as he recovers from continued health issues

Photo Credit: Chris Jensen
By Jill Lances

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason, best known for his work with Traffic, continues to deal with health issues that have forced him to cancel his future tour dates.

Mason initially canceled his fall 2024 tour due to a serious heart condition. He was supposed to launch a new tour in July, but has now canceled that as well so he can continue to recover from an infection he developed in March.

"With deep regret, I must cancel all tour dates for 2025 due to ongoing health issues stemming from the infection I had in March. I’m incredibly grateful to my team of doctors—this has been challenging territory, to say the least," Mason said in a statement. "A heartfelt thank you to all the fans, and to my family, band, agents, and the venues who’ve waited patiently and supported me throughout this journey. Your kind messages have lifted my spirts more than words can express."

"Recovery is a long road," he added. "My love for you all runs deep."

The new tour was supposed to kick off July 11 in Kansas City, Missouri, and wrap Aug. 20 in Salisbury, Massachusetts. Tickets to all shows will be automatically refunded.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

