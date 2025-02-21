Dave Mason releases 'A Shade of Blues' track ‘Use It, Or Lose It,' featuring Joe Bonamassa

Barham Productions
By Jill Lances

Traffic's Dave Mason is set to release his 21st studio album, A Shade of Blues, on March 21, and he's just shared a new single from the record.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has released "Use It, Or Lose It" featuring Joe Bonamassa on lead guitar, with the two artists sharing vocals on the song.

"I've been fortunate to play alongside some of the greatest guitarists—Jimi Hendrix among them," Mason shares. "To now collaborate with a powerhouse like Joe Bonamassa, a torchbearer for the next generation, is a thrill. You can feel that energy in the music and I think it truly shines."

"Use It, Or Lose It" is now available.

The 11-track A Shade of Blues, which Mason's been working on for over a decade, also features guest appearances by The Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald, keyboardist Mike Finnigan and more.

A Shade of Blues is available for preorder now.

The album is due out just as Mason will launch the new Let It Flow tour. The trek kicks off March 20 in Augusta, Georgia, and wraps April 5 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at davemasonmusic.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!