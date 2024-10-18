Dave Matthews recalls childhood encounter with fellow Rock Hall inductees Foreigner

By Andrea Dresdale

Dave Matthews Band is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday in Cleveland, in a ceremony that will stream live on Disney+. At a ceremony at the Rock Hall Friday, during which a plaque honoring all of this year's honorees was unveiled, Dave Matthews recalled his first encounter with another one of this year's inductees: Foreigner.

"When I was a little kid, I was taking guitar lessons," he told the crowd. "It was above a studio. And one day I was waiting for my mom to pick me up. And they started bringing all these little crates on wheels ... and I looked on one of them and it said 'Foreigner.' And I was like, 'What the f***?'"

Years later he ran into Foreigner a second time, when he and the band were recording for the first time in an actual studio.

"We were in one studio room and then the next one was Foreigner! And we were like, 'What the f***?'" Matthews recalled, as the crowd laughed. "And then now, we're getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Foreigner!"

Meanwhile, Rick Wills from Foreigner told ABC Audio on Friday that during that encounter in the recording studio, they actually ended up sharing a joint with the DMB.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony streams at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on Disney+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

