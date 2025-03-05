Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison's Above Ground benefit concert rescheduled for October

Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison have announced a rescheduled date for the 2025 edition of their Above Ground benefit concert.

The show is now set to take place on Oct. 26 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. It was originally scheduled at that same venue for Jan. 25, but was postponed due to the LA fires.

As with the originally announced date, Navarro and Morrison will be joined by a guest lineup to perform The Cars and New York Dolls' debut albums. A press release notes that the show "will be even more poignant" due to Dolls frontman David Johansen's death on Friday at age 75.

Said guest lineup has yet to be announced. Before the show was rescheduled, the bill included Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains and Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.