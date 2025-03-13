David Bowie producer Tony Visconti recalls their final conversation

Longtime David Bowie producer Tony Visconti is sharing details of the final conversation he had with Bowie before his January 2016 death from liver cancer.

"He said, 'I've got something to tell you.' And he was whispering to me on the phone," Visconti tells the New York Post. "I said, 'I can't hear you. Speak up!' He goes into another room, and he says, 'I'm going to be a grandfather.'"

Bowie's son with ex-wife Angie Bowie, director Duncan Jones, had been expecting his first child. The child was born after Bowie's death and was named Stenton David Jones after the rocker.

Visconti also shares that despite being ill, Bowie had already been thinking about his next record.

“He told me that he was going to make another album he started writing,” Visconti says. “And I said, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to hear,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, well, right after we get over the holidays, we’ll get together, and I’ll let you hear the music.’ But that was the last time I ever heard from him.”

Bowie's final album, Blackstar, which was produced by Visconti, was released on Jan. 8, 2016, his 69th birthday. He died two days later.

“I don’t like to think about him dying at all, because, you know, he’s so vibrant, and he’s still alive in spirit and his music," Visconti shares. "Generations are going to grow up and rediscover him, his records will keep selling and selling, and young kids will discover and be inspired by him."

