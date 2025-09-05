David Bowie was working on an ’18th century musical’ when he died

David Bowie was working on a new musical when he died in 2016, according to the BBC.
Handwritten notes on the project, called The Spectator, were donated to the V&A Museum, along with the rest of Bowie's archives. They describe the show as an "18th century musical" set in London, with Bowie interested in weaving together the art and culture of the city during the time period with criminal gangs of the era.
The museum has been given access to over 90,000 items related to Bowie. The David Bowie Center will feature nine rotating displays, one of which has been curated by Nile Rodgers, who produced Bowie's 1983 album Let's Dance and 1993's Black Tie White Noise.
Free tickets to visit the David Bowie Center will be available at vam.ac.uk.
David Bowie's final project was the album Blackstar, which was released Jan. 8, 2016, on his 69th birthday. The rocker died two day later on Jan. 10, 2016.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.