David Bowie’s wife Iman shares heartfelt posts on their 33rd wedding anniversary

The late David Bowie's wife Iman is celebrating their love on what would have been their 33rd wedding anniversary.

The supermodel shared two heartfelt posts on Instagram marking the occasion, the first reading, "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure," featuring the captions "#BowieForever" and "#ImanDaily."

The second post included a black and white picture of them together, with a caption that included the date, April 24, and a poem, "I am going to love you until the end/ I will love you until I reach the end/ I will love you until I die/ I will see you in the sky/ Tonight," along with the hashtags "#EternalLove" and, once again, "#BowieForever."

Bowie and Iman wed in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 24, 1992. They welcomed their first and only child together, daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones, in 2000. The 24-year-old, who goes by the name Lexi, released a new album, Xandri, earlier this year.

