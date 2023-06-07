David Bowie’s daughter shares a dance with dad in throwback video

David Bowie's daughter, Alexandria "Lexi" Jones, is giving the public a little more insight into her relationship with her rock star dad. The 22-year-old, whose mom is supermodel Iman, just posted a throwback video to Instagram, showing her dancing with her dad. She captioned the clip, "My forever sunshine."

The video starts with Lexi dancing on Bowie’s feet as the rocker sings along to the English nursery rhyme “Sing a Song of Sixpence.” She later breaks off and dances on her own as Bowie watches on. Then, at the line “down came a blackbird and pecked off her nose,” Bowie does the very dad thing and steps in to “snatch” her nose.

This isn't the first time Lexi has shared a throwback video featuring her dad. Back in January, on the seventh anniversary of Bowie's January 10 death, she shared a clip of them playing piano together.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.