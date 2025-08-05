David Byrne collaborating with Hayley Williams on new song for Netflix's 'The Twits' film

David Byrne attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

For David Byrne and Hayley Williams, collaborating is more than just a "Once in a Lifetime" experience.

The respective Talking Heads and Paramore singers are linking up again for a new song called "Open the Door," recorded for the upcoming animated Netflix film The Twits, based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name.

"I reached out to Hayley Williams to collaborate on the end credits song," Byrne tells Netflix. "We both agreed that it should serve to remind us that there is heart and connection in the story after all the unpleasantness depicted by Mr. and Mrs. Twit."

"Being a part of this movie is like one pinch-me moment after another. My favorite Roald Dahl book growing up was The Twits," Williams says. "I owe David Byrne for pulling me into the music for this."

Byrne also wrote three other original songs for The Twits – "We're Not Like Ev'ryone Else," "Lullaby," and "The Problem Is You" – which will be performed by the movie's cast.

The Twits is due out on Netflix later in 2025.

Byrne and Williams also collaborated on a song for Byrne's upcoming solo album, Who Is the Sky?, which will be released Sept. 5. Previously, Paramore covered Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House" while Byrne covered Paramore's "Hard Times."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.