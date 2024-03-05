David Byrne covering Paramore for Record Store Day release

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker

By Josh Johnson

With Paramore covering Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House," David Byrne is now returning the favor.

Byrne has recorded a version of Paramore's song "Hard Times," the lead single off Hayley Williams and company's 2017 album, After Laughter. It'll be released alongside Paramore's rendition of "Burning Down the House" on a 12-inch vinyl single exclusively for Record Store Day, April 20.

As previously reported, Paramore will be the ambassador for Record Store Day 2024. They're also releasing a vinyl edition of their Re: This Is Why compilation for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Paramore's "Burning Down the House" cover was recorded for a tribute album to the iconic Talking Heads concert film and live album, Stop Making Sense.

