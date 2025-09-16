David Byrne and Devo to play 2026 edition of Coachella

This year's Coachella headliners include Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G. Other artists on the bill include Iggy Pop, Nine Inch Noize -- an apparent collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and their Peel It Back world tour opener, Boys Noize -- The xx, The Strokes, Foster the People, Interpol, Black Flag, Lykke Li, Suicidal Tendencies and more.
For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Coachella.com. As with previous years, both weekends will stream live on YouTube.
