David Byrne and Devo to play 2026 edition of Coachella

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
By Jill Lances & Josh Johnson
David Byrne and Devo are among the artists booked to play the 2026 edition of Coachella, happening April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California.
Byrne is scheduled to play both Saturday nights, while Devo is booked for the Fridays.

This year's Coachella headliners include Sabrina CarpenterJustin Bieber and Karol G. Other artists on the bill include Iggy PopNine Inch Noize -- an apparent collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and their Peel It Back world tour opener, Boys Noize -- The xxThe Strokes, Foster the PeopleInterpolBlack FlagLykke LiSuicidal Tendencies and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT, and 2024/2025 attendees can access a presale beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. PT. Registration for a chance at tickets is open now. A press release suggests, "For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2."

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Coachella.com. As with previous years, both weekends will stream live on YouTube.

