David Byrne and Devo contribute track to charity compilation 'Noise For Now Vol. 2'

David Byrne and Devo are among the artists contributing songs to a new compilation album raising money to benefit abortion access and reproductive rights.

Put out by the nonprofit organization Noise for Now, the album, Noise For Now Vol. 2, also features songs from Courtney Barnett, The War On Drugs, Faye Webster and Big Freedia.

“We are so grateful to work with these incredible artists to raise money and awareness for independent abortion clinics throughout the U.S.,” Noise for Now Executive Director Amelia Bauer shares. “We know that when the artists and performers we love speak openly and unapologetically about abortion, abortion is stripped of its stigma. We believe that we can shape our future with art, community, and collective action."

Noise For Now Vol. 2 will be released digitally and on limited-edition vinyl on June 21 to coincide with the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Proceeds will benefit independent abortion providers in the country, with 90% of all money raised going directly to reproductive health, rights and justice organizations.

Noise For Now Vol. 1 was released in November as a vinyl-only limited-edition album. It featured contributions from Maya Hawke, My Morning Jacket and more. Songs on the album originally appeared on the compilation Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, which was released digitally in 2022 via Bandcamp. It raised over $230,000.

Here is the track list for Noise For Now Vol. 2. It is available for preorder now.

"Dead From the Waist Down" - Julia Jacklin

"Boxing Day Blues" - Courtney Barnett

"It's Too Late" - Becca Mancari

"Victim" - The War On Drugs

"High School" - MC50 ft. Arrow De Wilde

"Everything Is Change" - AJ Haynes (of Seratones)

"Spare Tire" - Claud

"Thinking About You" - Faye Webster

"Hot Gum" - SOFIA ISELLA

"Empire" - David Byrne and Devo

"Hotlatta" - Big Freedia

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.