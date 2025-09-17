David Byrne, members of Fleetwood Mac to appear on deluxe edition of Miley Cyrus’ latest album

David Byrne attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert At Radio City Music Hall Red Carpet Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

David Byrne, and Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham are set to appear on the deluxe edition of Miley Cyrus' latest album, Something Beautiful, which is dropping Friday.

The deluxe edition features two new songs, one of which is "Secrets," the song Miley gave to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for his birthday. Billy Ray previously revealed that the tune featured his "favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac." In a post on Instagram Miley confirmed reports that those musicians are Fleetwood and Buckingham.

The other new song is "Lockdown," a collaboration with Byrne. This isn't the first time Cyrus and Byrne have been associated with each other. In 2024, Miley contributed to a Talking Heads tribute album, recording her own version of one of the band's signature songs, "Psycho Killer."

